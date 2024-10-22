Hot on the heels of the first electric John Cooper Works model, MINI strikes again with a gasoline hot hatch. The true JCW variant of the Cooper 3-Door (F66) keeps the combustion engine alive for possibly a final generation. Just as we suspected, it’s a mixed bag because you’re gaining and losing something at the same time.

Same Engine As Before, More Torque

Underneath the hood, it’s the same tried-and-tested BMW B48 engine. The turbocharged, 2.0-liter mill continues to pump out 228 horsepower like in the old JCW F56. However, torque is up by a considerable 60 Newton meters (44 pound-feet), reaching a healthy 380 Nm (280 lb-ft). Since last year’s John Cooper Works 1TO6 Edition was the last of the three-pedal breed, you don’t get a manual gearbox in the new generation.

No Manual Transmission

That’s right – not even the flagship version of the F66 lineup lets you row your own gears. MINI has gone on record multiple times to say the manual is dead for good. Consequently, the new JCW exclusively offers a dual-clutch automatic gearbox. It routes the four-pot power to the front wheels, enabling a 0-62 mph (0-100 km/h) run in 6.4 seconds. Flat out, you can do 155 mph (250 km/h) in the spicy small hatch.

We could’ve added press shots of the namesake JCW Trim and chances are only a few would’ve noticed the mistake. Well, that’s because the actual John Cooper Works looks almost the same. The most noticeable change is at the back where there’s now a center-exit single exhaust tip. At the front, there are more air inlets for engine cooling and aerodynamic purposes. In addition, MINI has added vertical red reflectors at the front bumper’s corners.

There are 17- and 18-inch wheels to choose from, with fresh designs available only for the full-fat John Cooper Works. Elsewhere, it’s business as usual. MINI lets you pick from 11 body colors and a red or black look for the mirrors and roof. If you pay extra, hood stripes also come in either red or black, together with a dark badge.

Almost The Same Interior As Regular Coopers

The interior should feel instantly familiar with its red and black theme and that circular OLED center screen. Having said goodbye to real leather, the seats come wrapped in synthetic leather combined with a knitted fabric and red stitching. The dashboard features a knitted surface with a black and red pattern, bringing the racing heritage of MINI John Cooper Works directly into the cockpit.

With the John Cooper Works (F66) and John Cooper Works Convertible (F67) joining the amped-up electric hatch (J01) and Aceman crossover J03, MINI has basically finished renewing its entire lineup. Well, maybe not. We’ve been hearing rumors of a fully electric convertible that could land in 2027 as the J03. If true, it’ll be assembled at home in Oxford.

U.S. Pricing

In the US market, the MINI John Cooper Works 2-Door will have a starting MSRP of $38,200, with an additional $995 for destination and handling. For those seeking a sporty, open-top experience, the MINI John Cooper Works Convertible will be priced from $43,700, plus the same $995 for destination and handling. Production for both models begins in November, with US dealership arrivals anticipated in early January 2025.

Source: MINI