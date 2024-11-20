Throttle House recently pitted three of the most powerful performance sedans against each other in a drag race and a roll race. The new BMW M5, Audi RS7 Performance, and Mercedes-AMG E63 S faced off to see which car offers the best mix of speed and engineering. Just like week the Canadian duo pit the new G90 M5 against the F90 M5 in yet another drag race. But today, it’s time to see how it stacks up against its traditional competitors.

Cars

BMW M5 (2024): Powered by a 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8 and an electric motor, the plug-in hybrid M5 produces 717 horsepower and 1,000 Nm (737 lb-ft) of torque. It weighs around 5390 lbs and accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.5 seconds. It features all-wheel drive with a rear-wheel-drive mode, if needed.

Audi RS7 Performance: Equipped with a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8, the RS7 delivers 621 horsepower and 850 Nm (627 lb-ft). It weighs 4,600 lbs and can reach 100 km/h in 3.2 seconds. It’s also an all-wheel drive car, thanks to Quattro system.

Mercedes-AMG E63 S: With a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8, the E63 S offers 603 horsepower and 850 Nm (627 lb-ft). It weighs 4,700 lbs and accelerates to 100 km/h in 3.3 seconds. Its 4MATIC+ all-wheel drive includes a Drift Mode for added flexibility.

Drag Race Results

In the quarter-mile drag race with no roll out, the BMW M5’s hybrid system provided an advantage, especially in the final stretch, thanks to its high power and instant torque from the electric motor. Therefore, it finishes by a car length ahead of the RS7. Next is the rolling race and not surprisingly, the M5 comes ahead again. Let’s take a look, especially since there is a twist at the end!