Throttle House got their hands on the 2025 BMW M5 and put it head-to-head with the F90 M5 in a drag race. While they couldn’t fully push the car on track or backroads to preserve the tires, they delivered an engaging review, highlighting both the strengths and weaknesses of the new G90 M5. The review focuses on the car’s significant weight and its impact on driving dynamics, before delving into the updated interior and exterior design.

The BMW M5 is undoubtedly the hot topic in M Town and beyond. As the most powerful M5 ever built, it also holds the title of the heaviest, tipping the scales at 5,390 pounds. That makes it nearly 1,000 pounds heavier than the fan-favorite F90 M5. Philosophically, the two M5s can’t be any different. The 2025 BMW M5 (G90) features a plug-in hybrid powertrain combining a 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8 engine with an electric motor, delivering a total output of 717 horsepower and 738 lb-ft of torque. However, it has a substantial curb weight of approximately 5,390 pounds (2,445 kg). In contrast, the previous-generation M5 (F90) is powered by a 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8 engine producing 617 horsepower and 553 lb-ft of torque, with a curb weight around 4,090 pounds (1,855 kg).

Despite the G90’s higher power output, its significantly greater weight may offset the performance gains in a drag race. The additional mass can lead to slower acceleration times compared to the lighter F90, potentially affecting the G90’s ability to outperform its predecessor in straight-line speed. The video will reveal whether this holds true. To ensure a fair comparison, they tested multiple scenarios: one with a roll-out and another without.

Lastly, the Canadian duo talk at length about the design of the car, focusing on what makes an M5 exciting. This is just one of the new many M5 reviews coming up, including a track review of ours from earlier this week.