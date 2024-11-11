Now that BMW M5 deliveries are underway, it has opened the floodgates for tuners to modify the super sedan. Alpha-N Performance is also taking a crack at customizing the more practical Touring. Both body styles are getting a radical exterior makeover, and while currently only renderings, deliveries start in late November or early December.

Alpha-N Performance makes custom parts for the M5 duo from carbon fiber. We can’t decide whether the bulging hood or the CSL-esque rear spoiler is the most eye-catching upgrade. The latter is glued to the existing body, so the tuner didn’t make a whole new trunk lid with an integrated ducktail. Alternatively, a different spoiler is available, echoing BMW’s M Performance spoiler available on the smaller M cars. The aftermarket package also includes a new front spoiler and rear diffuser.

As for pricing, the ducktail spoiler is €1,250 while the diffuser costs €2,049. The hood is by far the priciest item, at €4,400. Alpha-N Performance wants €1,920 for the front spoiler and €1,340 for the other rear spoiler. The whole shebang costs about €11,000 before changing the original wheels as is the case with these two M5s.

If the kits previewed by Alpha-N Performance or Manhart are not your style, the luxury automaker has just the right thing. From day one, BMW sells the M5 sedan and wagon with a handful of M Performance Parts. They’re mostly carbon fiber add-on pieces but the catalog will expand to include wheels and other tweaks.

It won’t be long until power upgrades will be available from tuners. The S68 engine is already found in multiple BMW products, so the aftermarket scene is well-acquainted with the twin-turbo 4.4-liter V-8. Not that the M5 needs more oomph considering the plug-in hybrid system delivers a combined 717 hp and 737 lb-ft (1,000 Nm). The gas engine alone is good for 577 hp and 553 lb-ft (750 Nm).

A weight loss would be better because carbon fiber body kits from tuners won’t make much of a difference.

Source: Alpha-N Performance