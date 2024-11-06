Although the M2 is made in San Luis Potosí, BMW doesn’t sell the sports coupe with a manual in Mexico. Well, it does now, albeit briefly. The 30 Years Edition puts a stick shift in the G87, but you’d better hurry up since only 30 cars are available. After its official debut last month, the limited-run M2 has now hit the track.

Fresh images show the 2025 BMW M2 30 Years Edition in Frozen Portimao Blue. However, customers can also opt for Frozen Pure Grey. As to why it’s called this way, it celebrates three decades since the luxury brand built the first 3 Series E36 at the Lerma Plant in Toluca in 1994. Lest we forget the G87 is not only built in San Luis Potosí but it’s been penned by a Mexican designer. José Casas also worked on the regular 2 Series Coupe (G42) built at the same site.

You can’t get the limited-run M2 with the eight-speed automatic transmission. If you want to skip that third pedal, you can have essentially the same car by ordering the regular M2 with the eye-catching matte Individual paint. In addition, you’ll have to tick the box that adds carbon bucket front seats since the 30 Years Edition has them as standard equipment.

Go for a Steptronic-equipped version and BMW will reward you with an extra 50 Nm (37 lb-ft). For 2025, the M2 has 600 Nm (443 lb-ft) when you order the automatic transmission. Regardless of gearbox, the inline-six now pumps out an extra 20 horsepower, bringing the grand total to 473 hp. For even more oomph, you’ll have to wait for the M2 CS to come out with well over 500 hp. It’s due at some point next year but without a manual.

The M2 30 Years Edition costs MXN 2,149,900 or nearly $104,000 at current exchange rates. It’s certainly not cheap compared to its American sibling. The 2025 M2 with the Frozen Portimao Blue paint and Carbon Package is only $78,325 in the United States. That includes the $1,175 destination and handling fees.