Marina Bay Blue is making a comeback to the BMW M5 lineup. Some of you might recall the F90 M5 featuring this shade of blue, and later, the XM as well, but today we get to see it on the new G90 M5. Recent images from BMW South Africa highlight this beloved color which looks, once again, fabulous under the sun. This particular M5 is complemented by sleek black double-spoke 951 M alloy wheels, measuring 20 inches in the front and 21 inches at the rear. While previous generations offered a carbon fiber roof as standard, it has now become an optional feature, reflecting BMW’s focus on allowing greater personalization.

One notable new feature is the right-hand drive configuration, tailored for markets like South Africa. The interior layout has been adapted so the driver sits on the right, providing better visibility for overtaking on country roads. The cabin in the featured model is adorned in a striking mix of Kyalami Orange and Black leather, enhancing the sporty, luxurious feel.

More Than 150 Colors Available For The New BMW M5

Beyond Marina Bay Blue, the 2025 M5 boasts an extensive range of paint options, part of BMW’s effort to offer a personalized driving experience. The BMW Individual Visualizer now lists up to 150 special colors, allowing enthusiasts to explore a plethora of finishes, from classic solid and metallic hues to sophisticated matte options.

Some of the more eye-catching colors include Fire Orange, Sao Paulo Yellow, and Urban Green. For those seeking a subtler, refined look, options like Sepia Brown, Brass Metallic, and Agave Uni are available. The visualizer also provides internal codenames for these shades, offering insight into the meticulous planning behind each finish. Customers can experiment with their preferred colors online and even download images to envision how their personalized M5 will look.

Of course, the story with the new M5 is in its plug-in hybrid drivetrain. This is the first-ever electrified M5 pairing a twin-turbo 4.4 liter V8 with the efficiency of an electric motor. This plug-in hybrid setup pushes a total output to an impressive 717 horsepower and 1,000 Nm of torque (738 lb-ft). We tested the car and and went from 0-60 mph in 3.5 seconds, while others using a 1 foot roll setup managed to bring that figure down to 3.1 seconds. If you’re looking for an efficient daily driver as well, the G90 M5 and G99 M5 Touring can run on electric power alone for a range of around 25 miles on the EPA cycle. You can read our full review here and see our video as well.

G90 M5 pricing starts at $120,675 after delivery fees, but fret not. The super sedan still has lots of room for its price tag to swell. Pricey options like $8,500 ceramic brakes, a $3,100 Carbon Package, and nearly $2,000 Frozen paint offer lots of room for customization – and spending. [Photos: BMW South Africa]