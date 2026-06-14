Frijns, Rast, and van der Linde kept the M Hybrid V8 in contention for 24 hours, finishing 11 seconds from the win.

Article Summary The #20 BMW M Hybrid V8 of Robin Frijns, Rene Rast, and Sheldon van der Linde finished second overall at the 2026 Le Mans 24 Hours.

It is BMW's best result at La Sarthe since its sole outright victory in 1999.

BMW led the race late before a messy in-lap cost Frijns the position, with a final-hour pass on the #8 Toyota securing the podium.

BMW went to Le Mans this year without winning it, but came closer than it has in 27 years. The #20 BMW M Team WRT M Hybrid V8, driven by Robin Frijns, Rene Rast, and Sheldon van der Linde, finished second overall at the 94th edition of the 24 Hours of Le Mans, beaten only by the #7 Toyota TR010 Hybrid of Nyck de Vries, Kamui Kobayashi, and Mike Conway. The margin at the flag was 10.981 seconds after 381 laps.

For most of the final hours, BMW had its hands on the top step. The #20 led the race entering the closing stages, only to lose the position when Frijns came in on a scruffy in-lap that allowed the two Toyotas to jump ahead. What followed was a late scramble: Frijns passed Sebastien Buemi’s #8 Toyota around the outside at the Porsche Curves with 47 minutes remaining, then spent those final minutes closing a 22-second gap to Kobayashi up front. He got it down, but not enough. Toyota’s win; BMW’s podium.

Toyota vs. BMW

Toyota had overhauled its TR010 Hybrid and came in as the car to watch. Cadillac led large chunks of the race. BMW was in the mix, but the storyline, at least through the night, was about whether anyone could stop Cadillac or catch Toyota.

What kept BMW relevant was consistency. The M Hybrid V8 ran cleanly through the 24 hours without the kind of drama that knocked out rivals. The sister #15 BMW of Kevin Magnussen, Raffaele Marciello, and Dries Vanthoor wasn’t so fortunate, spending most of Sunday morning in the garage before being officially retired before the checkered flag. The #20 car, by contrast, simply ran.

When Cadillac’s #38 entry hit power steering trouble just after 4am and retired, and when the #12 Cadillac faded in the final hours, BMW found itself fighting Toyota rather than the pack.

A Huge Result For BMW Motorsport

To understand the weight of this result, you have to go back to 1999. That was the last time BMW stood on the top step at Le Mans, with the V12 LMR. The manufacturer returned to top-class prototype racing in 2024 with the M Hybrid V8 under the LMDh rules, and this is the program’s most competitive run at the Circuit de la Sarthe since that return.

Second overall at Le Mans, in only their third year back with a hypercar, beating Ferrari, Alpine, Aston Martin, Peugeot, and one of the two Cadillacs. It’s the kind of result that would have looked optimistic on paper twelve months ago.

The car was quick enough to win. Frijns’s in-lap late in the race was the margin between first and second. Whether that’s a reason for frustration or just the kind of detail that separates a win from a podium at Le Mans depends on your tolerance for hypotheticals.

Where BMW Goes From Here

The WEC season continues, and BMW now has a result that puts the program on notice. Second at Le Mans after years of building toward competitiveness at the top level isn’t where the ambition stops, but it’s real progress from a manufacturer that knows exactly what it once won here with.

The 1999 victory is a long time ago. 2026 is the closest BMW has come back since. That gap is narrowing.