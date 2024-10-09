The radical yet predictable transformation of the M5 has left many people clamoring for the previous-generation model. The “F90” is gone now, replaced by a much heavier and electrified “G90.” It appears that just about everyone on the Internet seems to dislike it. Still, it’s prudent to wait for journalists and early adopters to share their impressions on how the M5 drives. Only then can we formulate a more educated opinion.

But let’s say you’ve already made up your mind and can’t fathom the idea of an M5 that weighs 5,390 pounds. Well, I’m here to remind you that the M8 Gran Coupe is a significant 910 lbs lighter, tipping the scales at “only” 4,480 lbs. It avoids bulky electrification by relying on the proven “S63” engine. This old twin-turbo, 4.4-liter V8 is gradually being phased out by BMW in favor of the newer “S68.”

In my view, it has a more refined design compared to the new M5, and retaining the previous-generation dashboard is a significant advantage. The M8 Gran Coupe is from the “old guard” of BMWs, so it still offers a decent number of traditional controls. While this may seem traditional, I prefer conventional buttons over having to rely almost entirely on a screen. Additionally, the digital instrument cluster is neatly integrated into the dashboard, rather than sticking out like a sore thumb.

I understand that the M8 Gran Coupe can’t directly substitute the old M5. The “F93” is more of a grand tourer, making it softer and with an emphasis on luxury. However, if you think the new M5 is compromised from day one due to its plug-in hybrid setup, this swoopy sedan could be a more fitting alternative.

BMW M8 Gran Coupe Sales Aren’t Great

Judging by sales, the M8 Gran Coupe hasn’t gained traction. BMW doesn’t release separate numbers for M models, but the second-generation 8 Series failed to meet expectations. Through September 2024, deliveries dropped by 7.4% in the United States, falling to just 4,058 units. It’s worth noting that these figures encompass all flavors of the 8er: Coupe, Convertible, Gran Coupe, and their M8 counterparts. So yes, M8 GC sales likely aren’t high.

Granted, the M8 Gran Coupe is expensive. A base 2025 BMW M5 is $123,275 before options, whereas an M8 Gran Coupe starts at $140,975. This $17,700 difference was even more pronounced when the old M5 was around. Before being discontinued, you could’ve bought an “F90” for as low as $111,895—though ‘low’ is relative in this segment. However, there are probably some good deals to be had, considering an M8 Gran Coupe doesn’t exactly fly off the shelves.

There’s still time. We’re hearing BMW won’t end production of the “F93” until October 2025, but the order books are likely to close several months beforehand. Even after that happens, you should still be able to find one in stock for a few months, albeit maybe not in your preferred spec. Once it’s gone, it’s gone for good. A third-generation model isn’t planned, at least not with combustion engines. There might be a fully electric 8 Series Gran Coupe in 2029 on the Neue Klasse platform.

The BMW V8 Sedan Lives, For Now

If you’re open to plug-in hybrids, the V8 sedan still has many years ahead. The G90 M5 is expected to stay in production until February 2031. BMW M has pledged to keep the eight-cylinder engine in its lineup until at least the end of the decade, so there is substance to this report. If only BMW would launch a new M550i before it’s discontinued, it would be a welcome addition. Should you want an M sports sedan with a larger V8 that avoids electrification, time is running out.

We mustn’t ignore the 760i if a V8 BMW sedan without hybridization is what you’re after. However, BMW isn’t selling it in Europe due to stricter emissions regulations. It would’ve made sense for the M760e to have a V8 as well, even in PHEV guise, but it’s only available with a six-cylinder model.

Seeing the glass half full, the M8 Gran Coupe’s demise won’t mark the end for M sedans with pure combustion engines. The M3 “G80” is reportedly sticking around until February 2027, when production is rumored to end. Better yet, a next-generation model internally codenamed “G84” is supposedly coming in 2027 or 2028 with an inline-six engine.