The new BMW M5 G90 sedan began production on July 1st at the Dingolfing plant in Germany and is now gearing up for its official launch. So far, BMW has primarily showcased the high-performance sedan in Isle of Man Green and Frozen Deep Grey. However, thanks to @niels_hamann, we now have a glimpse of the M5 in a striking new shade: Santorini Blue.

This vibrant blue is just one of the numerous colors available for the latest M5 sedan and the upcoming M5 Touring. BMW is offering up to 150 unique paint options for the G90 model, many of which are already listed on the BMW Individual Visualizer website. The range extends from classic choices like white and black to bold, attention-grabbing hues like green and orange. In addition to traditional solid and metallic finishes, customers can also choose Frozen colors with a matte effect for a distinctive look.

Some of the standout colors include Fire Orange, Sao Paulo Yellow, Urban Green, and Misano Blue. For those seeking something more unconventional, options like Sepia Brown, Brass Metallic, and Agave Uni are also available. BMW has confirmed that the G99 Touring model, exclusively produced in Dingolfing, will share the same extensive palette of up to 150 paint choices. However, only the G90 sedan will offer an optional carbon-fiber roof, setting it apart in terms of customization.

The standout feature of the new BMW M5 isn’t just its broad selection of colors but its unique powertrain. This is the first M5 in the brand’s history to feature an electrified setup, making it the heaviest M5 to date at 5,390 pounds (2,445 kg)—a significant jump from the previous F90 generation (nearly 1,000 lbs). Power is where the 2025 BMW M5 (G90) truly shines. With a staggering 717 horsepower and 738 lb-ft of torque, it’s the most powerful M5 ever produced.

All that muscle is managed through BMW’s M xDrive all-wheel-drive system and the trusted ZF eight-speed automatic transmission. A new Boost Control function delivers an extra surge of power between 20 and 90 mph, making it a serious performance machine. Familiar M-specific features like the rear differential, adaptive suspension, unique wheels, and optional carbon ceramic brakes are all present, ensuring it stays true to its roots. Additionally, the hybrid system allows up to 25 miles of pure electric driving.

The key ingredients for a great M5 are comfort, performance, and style. While the 2025 M5 seems poised to deliver on comfort and performance, its hefty weight may raise some questions. Nevertheless, with its blend of raw power and EV capability, the new M5 offers a unique twist on a beloved formula. We’ll soon see how it measures up as a daily driver. [Images: @niels_hamann]