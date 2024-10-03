We’ve already established that the XM didn’t do so well during the third quarter of 2024 in the United States. How were the July through September months for the other models? For most of them, pretty bad. The full sales chart for Q3 doesn’t look great as only a handful of vehicles were up compared to the same quarter of last year.

In terms of percentages, the 7 Series suffered the biggest drop, once we exclude the XM. The flagship sedan fell hard by 25.5% to 1,770 cars. Through September, the luxobarge is down by 8.8% to 6,908 vehicles. The X5 has seen better days as well since demand was 22.3% lower in Q3, falling to 12,425 SUVs. So far this year, sales of the posh family hauler are 11.3% lower, at 46,025 units.

Not everything is doom and gloom. Fueled by the launch of the “G60”, the 5 Series is way up, 44.7% over Q3 2023, reaching 2,508 sales. The premium sedan is enjoying a 3.6% spike in popularity compared to the first nine months of last year, reaching 17,168 sales. Interestingly, news about the X4’s demise might have helped with sales because the coupe-SUV rose by 41.8% to 2,805 units. So far in 2024, the Sports Activity Coupe is up 18% to 7.491 units.

Another car that will be going the way of the dodo but is currently enjoying stronger demand is the Z4. The sporty roadster blossomed by 64% in the third quarter of the year, at 543 cars. Through September, the fancy convertible is slightly up, 1.2% to 1,471 units.

At 1917.1%, the X2’s jump in Q3 is impressive, but that’s only because production of the previous-generation model ended in 2022. That means BMW had been selling leftover cars for a long time. The new model attracted 706 buyers in the third quarter. Combining the “F39” with the “U10”, the X2 rose by 1129.5% through September, reaching 2,164 units.

You can see the full results in the chart above. Overall, BMW was down 6.9% in Q3 2024 but it’s nearly flat so far in 2024, posting a -0.2% result. We’re not sure why the i3, i8, and 6 Series are still listed since those models died many years ago. Granted, BMW did somehow manage to sell an i3 in the United States during the first quarter of the year.

Source: BMW USA