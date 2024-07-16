BMW brought not one but two new M5s at this year’s Goodwood Festival of Speed. The Speed Yellow M5 highlights the vast offerings of the BMW Individual program while the Frozen Deep Grey model showcases the possibilities of the standard color palette. To elevate the exclusivity of their new super sedan, BMW has announced that up to 150 special colors will be available for the 2025 BMW M5 G90 generation.

Lots of Color Options

These diverse paint options are showcased on the dedicated BMW Individual Visualizer website, allowing potential buyers to explore a wide range of possibilities for their new M5. The color palette includes classic and understated shades like white and black, as well as vibrant and eye-catching hues such as green and orange. Additionally, BMW offers a variety of finishes, including solid, metallic, and Frozen colors with a matte finish. Each car featured on the visualizer is equipped with the optional carbon fiber roof.

In the US, customers can choose from one solid color and ten metallic options, including Isle of Man Green and Marina Bay Blue. For those seeking something unique, Frozen Deep Grey with a matte finish is also available. Given the $120,675 price tag of the new BMW M5, opting for some distinctive colors can add a personal touch to this high-performance vehicle.

This 2025 BMW M5 was also equipped with the Carbon Fiber package which brings a few visual goodies to the table. Optional carbon bucket seats are not available for the time being. It’s also the first to feature wider tracks than the regular 5 Series, giving it an aggressive and imposing stance. The Frozen Deep Grey M5 model stands out with its matte Individual paint job, complemented by optional carbon roof, side mirror caps, and trunk lid spoiler.

Striking gold calipers from the optional carbon-ceramic brakes peek out from behind the dark spokes, adding a touch of flair. While the split rear diffuser is subtle on this M5, it becomes a highlight on lighter-colored models. Unique to this generation, BMW has added a debossed “M5” logo at the Hofmeister Kink and an extra fuel cap for the charging port on the front fender.

Sporty and Classy Interior

Inside, BMW has chosen to showcase the G90 M5 with Merino Red/Black leather upholstery, the sole seating option for the 2025 model. However, we anticipate the introduction of carbon bucket seats in future versions, likely in a CS model, which will offer more supportive front seats. Distinctive features exclusive to this M5 include the small gear selector and the M logo etched into the iDrive’s rotary knob, enhancing the car’s uniqueness.

BMW is already busy assembling the M5 in Dingolfing, but deliveries won’t start until November. Early adopters of the upcoming M5 Touring (G99) can expect their high-performance wagons around the same time. The G99 is anticipated to debut in mid-August at Pebble Beach.

[Photos: Klapped Media]