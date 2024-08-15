The 2025 BMW M5 Touring is an ultra-high-performance wagon that combines the practicality of a family vehicle with the power and technology of BMW’s M division. Debuting at Pebble Beach, this G99 M5 model follows in the footsteps of its legendary predecessors, the E34 and E61 Touring models, but introduces a modern twist with its plug-in hybrid powertrain and rear-wheel steering. Unlike its predecessors, the G99 will be available in the United States, adding to its appeal. Earlier this year, we had a chance to film the new M5 Touring in a closed room and today we can share with you that review.

Plug-in Hybrid Drivetrain

Under the hood, the M5 Touring features the same electrified V8 powertrain found in the BMW XM. This setup includes a twin-turbo 4.4-liter V8 engine producing 577 horsepower and 553 lb-ft of torque, paired with an electric motor to deliver a total system output of 717 horsepower and 737 lb-ft of torque. This immense power enables the super wagon to accelerate from 0-62 mph in just 3.6 seconds, only a tenth of a second slower than the sedan. It can reach an electronically limited top speed of 155 mph, which can be increased to 190 mph with the optional M Driver’s Package. The car’s weight in European specification is 2,475 kilograms (5,530 lbs in the US), making it 40 kilograms heavier than the sedan.

25 Miles of Electric Range

The M5 Touring also features an electric-only driving mode, allowing it to travel up to 67 kilometers (42 miles) on a fully charged battery in the WLTP cycle, with a preliminary estimated range of 25 miles on the EPA cycle. The 18.6 kWh lithium-ion battery pack can be fully recharged in just 2 hours and 15 minutes using an 11 kW AC charger. While driving in electric mode, the M5 Touring can achieve speeds of up to 87 mph without engaging the combustion engine.

In terms of practicality, the M5 Touring offers a significant amount of cargo space. With the rear seats in place, the luggage area holds 500 liters, which expands to 1,630 liters when the 40:20:40-split bench is folded down. The maximum trailer load capacity is 2,000 kilograms (4,409 lbs), making it a versatile choice for families who need a powerful and capable vehicle for everyday use and long road trips.

Customization options for the M5 Touring are extensive. BMW offers 10 standard body colors, including striking shades like Isle of Man Green, Marina Bay Blue, Frozen Deep Grey, and Storm Bay. For those looking for more exclusive finishes, the BMW Individual program provides up to 150 additional color options.

Inside, the M5 Touring comes standard with black Merino leather upholstery, but several bi-color options are available, including Anthracite Pearl combined with Silverstone, Kyalami, or Red. Starting next spring, buyers will also have access to Individual Metallic Merino leather trims in Black/Dark Violet and Taupe Grey/Deep Lagoon Pearl combinations. The dashboard is adorned with Aluminum Rhombicle Dark Silver trim, with options to upgrade to carbon fiber with high-gloss silver threads or Individual Dark Oak for a fine-wood look.

Additional interior features include a flat-bottomed steering wheel with red accents, heated gearshift paddles, and BMW’s latest iDrive 8.5 system, which comes standard. The audio experience is enhanced by an 18-speaker Bowers & Wilkins surround sound system, ensuring premium sound quality throughout the cabin.

Now let’s take a look at the new BMW M5 Touring!