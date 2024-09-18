When BMW introduced the fourth-generation X3 in June, it highlighted the growing importance of Plant Rosslyn. The South African site will be the only factory in charge of assembling the plug-in hybrid version, the X3 xDrive30e. Plant Spartanburg has an exclusivity of its own since it will be the sole factory to make the M Performance model. We’re using the singular because the M40d is not getting a successor.

WardsAuto has learned from BMW the first-ever X3 M50 will only be made in South Carolina. The site in South Africa will also build gasoline and diesel flavors of the “G45” but not the top model. The publication cites a spokesperson from the German luxury brand saying the two factories are not competing against each other. Instead, the Rosslyn site will complement the Spartanburg plant to match a projected strong demand.

BMW has reasons to believe the new luxury crossover will be a commercial hit. In 2023, during the final full year on the market for the “G01,” the old X3 racked up 355,000 sales. It was the most popular model from BMW as long as we’re not bundling sales of the 3 Series Sedan with those of the Touring. Since the “E83” was launched 21 years ago, the X3’s biggest market has been the United States, accounting for 41% of total demand. Last year, the 63,172 units sold in the US represented 17.4% of the company’s total volume in the country. Only the larger and fancier X5 finished ahead, with 72,573 SUVs.

Aside from losing the M40d, the new iteration of BMW’s best-seller is expected to drop the full-fat M model. Despite rumors of a “G97” X3 M, our sources close to Munich say a successor to the “F97” is not planned. Although the crossover is unlikely to get the true M treatment again, there is a silver lining. We should see another M3 sedan with a gas engine as the “G84.”

The new X3 will also be produced at a third site but in a slightly different form. A long-wheelbase derivative for the Chinese market is going to roll off the assembly line at BMW Brilliance Automotive’s (BBA) Lydia plant in Shenyang. Source: WardsAuto