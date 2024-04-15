The fourth-generation BMW X3 is scheduled to break cover later this year. When it does, the luxury crossover is going to have a plug-in hybrid variant available at launch in Europe. However, the electrified derivative won’t be coming to the United States, at least not at first. However, the availability of the X3 PHEV in the US could change later in the life cycle, depending on demand.

We spoke with Dr. Nicolai Martin, Senior Vice President Driving Experience BMW Group, about why this initial decision has been taken. Although sales of PHEVs are growing in North America, the company needs time to analyze whether demand will be strong enough to warrant the effort. He went on to say there aren’t any technical restrictions as the new X3 PHEV meets all requirements.

From recent meetings with dealers, BMW has learned that more and more US customers are interested in plug-in hybrids. Nicolai Martin mentions an ongoing “official investigation” will determine whether the X3 PHEV should get a US visa in the years to come. The “G45” X3 in plug-in hybrid guise is likely to carry over the xDrive30e used today.

The prototype we drove seemed to have the “B48” engine, but BMW wouldn’t be drawn on specific powertrain details. However, we do know it had a rear-mounted electric motor and an upgraded battery installed into the floor. The outgoing model has a usable energy content of 10.8 kWh. It enables a WLTP electric range of up to 50 kilometers (31 miles). For what it’s worth, the 2025 BMW X3 PHEV prototype we drove displayed a range of 80 km (50 miles).

Europeans are spoiled for choice when it comes to plug-in hybrid BMWs. Americans are limited to the 330e / 330e xDrive, 550e xDrive, X5 xDrive50e, and the 750e. Lest we forget the XM but that one’s more about performance rather than efficiency. In other markets, the X1 and 2 Series Active Tourer are also offered with a combustion engine and a charging port. The 3 Series and 5 Series wagons are sold as PHEVs as well.