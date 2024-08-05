BMW has announced the addition of a new X3 to its lineup, developed exclusively for the Chinese market. The latest iteration of the BMW X3 (G45) features an extended wheelbase for the first time, enhancing rear legroom and comfort. As with previous long wheelbase BMW models, this new X3 is tailored its to meet the specific preferences of Chinese customers. With an exterior length of 4,865 millimeters and a width of 1,920 millimeters, these models are the largest in their competitive segment. The extended wheelbase, increased by 110 millimeters to 2,975 millimeters, provides extra interior space.

Models and Production

The BMW X3 25L xDrive and X3 30L xDrive will be offered exclusively in China, and developed through a close collaboration between BMW and their counterparts in Shenyang. These models are manufactured at BMW Brilliance Automotive’s (BBA) Lydia plant in Shenyang. Additionally, the BMW X3 M50 xDrive is produced at BMW’s Spartanburg plant in South Carolina, completing the model range in China.

The X3 25L xDrive comes standard with an M Sport Package and titanium bronze accents. The X3 30L xDrive aims to deliver a sportier look with more black surfaces. Both models come standard with BMW Iconic Glow contour lighting on the grille and offer six metallic paint finishes, including a Frozen finish. Inside, the new X3 models feature the BMW Curved Display with the Operating System 9, BMW Interaction Bar, and a steering wheel with a flattened lower rim. BMW’s OS9 for China supports a variety of digital services exclusive to China. The BMW Digital Premium range’s content is also specifically designed to cater to local customer needs.

Standard Veganza sports seats are available in three two-tone colors, and the option for “Crafted Clarity” glass applications is offered as well. Rear passengers benefit from increased legroom, standard comfort cushions, and a center armrest with wireless charging capabilities. A panoramic glass roof with optional skylounge lighting is included.

Power Specs

Both the X3 25L xDrive and X3 30L xDrive are powered by the BMW B48 2.0 liter four-cylinder petrol engines. The 25L xDrive produces 140 kW (190 hp) and 310 Nm (229 lb-ft) of torque, while the 30L xDrive offers 190 kW (258 hp) and 400 Nm (295 lb-ft) of torque. Both models come with an 8-speed Steptronic transmission and send power to all four wheels.

The BMW X3 has been a significant success in China, with the previous model being the brand’s best-selling vehicle worldwide in 2023. In China alone, around 156,000 units of the X3 were delivered, accounting for approximately 40% of all BMW X model sales in the country.