There’s a substantial power difference between the BMW M240i and a full-fat M2. It’s especially true for 2025 now that the M2 belts out an extra 20 hp. Manhart is now bridging the gap by working on the B58 engine. It’s still not as potent as a stock 473-hp S58, but the inline-six packs a significantly greater punch. The German tuner worked its magic to extract 434 hp and 443 lb-ft of torque from the ubiquitous 3.0-liter engine.

It represents a solid increase of 65 hp and 100 Nm (74 lb-ft) over the M240i sold in Europe. We have to specify the region because the M Performance 2 Series Coupe sold in the United States has 382 hp instead of 369 hp. Torque stays the same, at 500 Nm (369 lb-ft) in both markets. For those in need of more oomph, Manhart has beefier stage 2 and stage 3 kits. This MH2 450 with a flashy exterior finish only has a stage 1 upgrade.

Beyond the modified engine and look-at-me finish, Manhart also worked on the M240i’s suspension. The not-quite-M2 has been brought closer to the road with H&R lowering springs. Alternatively, there’s a KW coilover suspension to sharpen up handling even further. Gone are the original BMW wheels since they’ve made way for the tuner’s own set. Measuring 20 inches and painted in glossy white, the alloys come wrapped around 245/30 ZR20 front and 285/25 ZR20 rear tires.

There are additional changes if you know where to look. The front spoiler, rear diffuser, and side skirts are all custom-made from carbon fiber. Manhart has also given the sports coupe an M2-esque quad exhaust with 100-mm tips. Inside, the M240i gets carbon shift paddles behind an updated steering wheel covered in leather and Alcantara.

This rear-wheel-drive version is sadly a thing of the past in Europe. Earlier this year, BMW killed the RWD M240i on the Old Continent where only the xDrive flavor remains available. In the United States, buyers can still pick between the two.

Source: Manhart