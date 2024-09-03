The 2025 BMW M2 is making waves once again, this time with a vibrant array of fresh color options straight from the San Luis Potosi Plant in Mexico. These new hues—Java Green, Voodoo Blue, Twilight Purple, and Grigio Telesto—show up together for the first time on the G87 BMW M2.

A Burst of Fresh Colors

In addition to the new quartet of shades, the 2025 M2’s color palette has expanded to include Portimao Blue, Vegas Red, Sao Paulo Yellow, and Skyscraper Grey, offering something for every taste. For those who prefer a subtler look, the popular matte finishes, Frozen Pure Grey and Frozen Portimao Blue, remain available. This diverse color range is now bringing the M2 in line with other BMW products which feature a wide array of exterior colors.

Enhanced Performance

Beyond the eye-catching exterior, the 2025 M2 brings notable hardware revisions. The G87 generation of the M2 may look similar to its predecessor, but under the hood, it’s packing a more powerful punch. The twin-turbo 3.0-liter inline-six engine has been tweaked to deliver 473 horsepower, a 20 hp increase over the previous model. Those who favor the six-speed manual gearbox will still enjoy 406 lb-ft of torque, but for those opting for the eight-speed automatic, torque has been bumped up to 443 lb-ft, adding an extra layer of urgency to the driving experience.

Despite the additional power, performance figures remain impressive and accessible. The automatic-equipped M2 sprints from 0 to 60 mph in just 3.9 seconds, while the manual variant does the same in 4.1 seconds, shaving a tenth of a second off the old model’s time. Top speeds remain capped at 155 mph, or 177 mph with the optional M Driver’s Package, ensuring the M2 continues to deliver its signature blend of speed and agility.

Design Updates

BMW has also refined the M2’s design details for 2025. The quad exhaust tips are now finished in black, matching the updated badges on the grille and trunk lid, which feature a new silver contour. Inside, drivers will appreciate the new flat-bottomed steering wheel, which comes with a red 12 o’clock marker and updated spokes. For those seeking an even sportier feel, an Alcantara-wrapped version of the steering wheel is available, complete with heating as an option.

While no additional colors are planned for the near future, the current offerings provide plenty of opportunities for personalization. Of course, special cars like the BMW M2 CS will bring their own color customizations to the table. [Photos: BMW Mexico and San Luis Potosi Plant]