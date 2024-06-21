Now that the fourth-generation X3 is out, we’re preparing to say goodbye to the X3 M with a combustion engine. From what we’ve heard, the “F97” is about to be retired without a direct replacement. Instead, BMW reportedly plans to launch a fully electric X3 M on the Neue Klasse platform. Before the gas model drives off into the proverbial sunset, Manhart is unlocking more power.

The German tuner has revisited the high-performance crossover for a comprehensive upgrade package. Based on the facelifted X3 M Competition, the spicy luxobarge has had its inline-six engine dialed for greater power. Indeed, the turbocharged 3.0-liter mill now delivers 641 hp and a massive 800 Nm (590 lb-ft) of torque. That’s a significant improvement over a stock “S58” that makes do with “only” 503 hp and 650 Nm (479 lb-ft) from the factory.

Aside from giving the twin-turbo engine a healthy boost, Manhart made other changes to this X3 M. For example, there’s a custom stainless steel exhaust system with carbon-coated quad tips. These 100-mm finishers can be optionally had with ceramic coating. The aftermarket specialist got rid of the OEM wheels to make room for its own 22-inch set. Those multi-spoke alloys with silver accents come wrapped in 255/35 ZR22 front and 295/30 ZR22 rear tires.

Elsewhere, Manhart fiddled with the vehicle’s appearance by mounting a subtle aerodynamic body kit. The tasteful appearance package made from carbon fiber comprises a front spoiler and side skirts. At the back, the diffuser and roof spoiler lend the X3 M Competition a more aggressive stance. The tuner is known for applying striking accents in gold but went with more subdued dark blue stripes for this build.

The meaner look is accentuated by a lowered ride height as the new H&R springs have brought the hot SUV closer to the road by 30 millimeters (1.1 inches) to sharpen up handling. Stepping inside, Manhart sprinkled a bit of carbon fiber here and there to spruce up the ambiance.

Source: Manhart