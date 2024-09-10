There are rare Individual colors, and then there’s this. Codenamed P98, Frozen Tulum Blue isn’t even found on the BMW Individual Visualizer website but this M3 has it anyway. It’s a 2025MY car judging by the new matrix LED headlights and mildly updated rear badging. The high-end G80 build is ready for delivery at the BMW Welt, looking extra special with M Performance Parts.

It has to be one of the most expensive M3s money can buy, outside of the limited-run M3 CS. Aside from the special paint job and the MPP goodies, it’s a hotter Competition version with xDrive. Going forward, the all-wheel-drive version has 523 horsepower on tap, a 20-hp bump compared to the pre-LCI model. Official images show the car with regular wheels before switching to the 1000M Gold Bronze setup contrasting the matte blue paint.

The flashy wheels compliment the gold calipers of the optional carbon-ceramic brakes available for the M3. BMW is only sharing a single image of the interior but it’s enough to see the Alcantara-wrapped center console. It’s another upgrade from the M Performance Parts catalog and comes along with the three-colored M motif. As for the seats, they’re wrapped in Kyalami Orange/Black leather to make the cabin visually pop as much as the exterior.

This Frozen Tulum Blue M3 goes to show the depth offered by BMW when it comes to customizing an M car. We’d honestly do without the front canards as they look like overkill on a sedan but the rest of the spec is the chef’s kiss. Those striking wheels are not for everyone and I’d probably stick with the classic silver finish, which is actually new for 2025.

The happy new owner certainly won’t be feeling blue driving the sports sedan. It’s a daring and pricey spec we rarely had the opportunity to see. There’s another interesting M3 on the way since BMW will launch an M3 CS Touring in 2025 and that should have its own subset of special goodies.

Source: BMW Welt / Instagram