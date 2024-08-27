Last year, we were the first to announce that BMW was developing an enhanced version of its widely admired M3 Touring. According to sources, the BMW M3 CS Touring is getting closer to its launch time which is scheduled for Spring 2025. Additionally, the first prototypes of the M3 CS Touring were recently spotted at the Nürburgring. Production of the G81 M3 CS Touring will be limited in numbers and will have a one year production cycle, just like the M3 CS and M4 CS models.

CS-Like Updates: New Headlights, Carbon Fiber Bits, New Wheels

As is typical with recent CS models, the design updates are subtle but impactful. The front end incorporates the updated headlights from the M3 Sedan and the signature CS kidney grille, which resembles the one on the M4 CSL. Carbon fiber plays a prominent role, with the front lip, air intakes, and other components utilizing the lightweight material. The rear end is largely unchanged, with expectations that the taillights will mirror those of the sedan.

True to form, the BMW M3 CS Touring (G81) will come with a special launch color, carbon bucket seats, and unique wheels. While significant weight savings aren’t anticipated, a modest reduction is likely, similar to the M3 CS sedan, which shaves 75 pounds off the standard M3 Competition xDrive. The Touring CS model will be based on the Competition wagon and will send power to all four wheels through an eight-speed automatic transmission.

Lots Of Power: 543 HP

Powering the BMW M3 CS Touring will be the same S58 engine found in the G80 M3 CS and the upcoming G82 M4 CS, delivering a robust 543 horsepower and 479 lb-ft of torque. The power will be distributed to all four wheels via the eight-speed automatic transmission, ensuring the performance enthusiasts expect from the CS badge.

Despite its unavailability in the United States, the standard BMW M3 Touring has been selling exceptionally well in Europe and other markets. Given the demand, production capacity may present a challenge. As with other CS models, the M3 CS Touring will be a limited edition, with rumors suggesting 1800-1900 units globally. Unfortunately for U.S. enthusiasts, the CS Touring will not be making its way stateside, which is disappointing for those who see this model as a potential “ultimate M car.”

The Ideal M Car

Much like its CS siblings, the BMW M3 CS Touring will embody performance-focused enhancements and exclusive features. With production scheduled for March 2025, the BMW M3 CS Touring is set to make its debut early next year. While BMW often unveils new and refreshed M models at the 24 Hours of Daytona, the absence of the M3 CS Touring from the U.S. market suggests that the launch will likely occur at a different venue.