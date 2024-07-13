The new M5 isn’t the widest BMW participating at the 2024 Goodwood Festival of Speed. That honor goes to the M Hybrid V8, which barely fits within the limits of the hill climb course. At 1994 millimeters (78.5 inches) wide, the electrified endurance race is difficult to handle on such a tight track. The smallest mistake by the driver could have resulted in the race car crashing into the adjacent haystacks. Thankfully, that didn’t happen.

The M Hybrid V8 is far more agile than the M5 G90 given the massive weight difference between the two. The track-only machine tips the scales at just 1,030 kilograms (2,270 pounds). As for the super sedan, it’s roughly 2.4 times heavier. Although both cars have V8s, their engines are actually different. The flat-plane crank P66/3 of the racer has its origins in DTM. The S68 is used in several large BMW road cars, but it is part of a plug-in hybrid setup only in the M5 and XM.

Of the two, the M Hybrid V8 definitely sounds more exciting. That’s to be expected considering the M5 must meet all sorts of regulations about emissions and noise levels. The more laws an automaker must abide by, the more restricted the combustion engine becomes. That’s especially true in Europe where the legislation is usually the strictest.

It’s always great to see the M Hybrid V8 in action, even though the hill climb is not the place to unleash the powertrain’s full potential. The LMDh racer belongs on a wide track where it can stretch its legs and unlock those 640 hybrid horses. Although the video’s description promises we’ll see some burnouts, that’s not actually the case. Nevertheless, watching it tackle the 1.16-mile (1.86-kilometer) course with its nine turns is well worth the time.

The M Hybrid V8 and M5 are part of a wider group of BMWs that are being showcased this weekend at the Goodwood Festival of Speed. The X3 M50 and M4 CS are also there, alongside the new M135. As if that wasn’t enough, the 2025 M2 and M3 Touring are being displayed as well.

Source: fosgoodwood / Instagram