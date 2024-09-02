The M2 CS has what it takes to become the most popular BMW ever among car paparazzi. Prototypes of the Competition Sport were first seen in May 2023. Fast forward to September 2024, and the most powerful M2 of them all is still being tested. Caught at the Nürburgring, the hot CS was hiding its CSL-derived ducktail spoiler in plain sight.

We’re likely going to see more of these camouflaged M2 CS test cars in the months to come. With series production believed to start in August 2025, the world premiere is unlikely to take place this year. Our money is on an official premiere next spring or early summer. Although this prototype is heavily disguised, we’re not expecting that many changes compared to a regular G87. There should be more aggressive bumpers combined with a generous array of carbon upgrades. Oh, a special color is coming, presumably violet or purple.

BMW has already bumped the regular M2 to 473 hp for the 2025 model year, giving the baby M coupe an extra 20 hp. For the CS, we’re hearing the inline-six will be taken to as much as 523 hp, which would match the M4 xDrive. However, the M2 isn’t going AWD just yet as the twin-turbo 3.0-liter engine will route power to the rear wheels. It’ll come exclusively with an eight-speed automatic transmission, so don’t expect to see the six-speed manual.

We’re hoping you’ve been saving for a while since the BMW M2 CS won’t be cheap. It’s rumored to cost over €110,000 in Germany and about $100,000 in the United States. Despite costing six figures, we think BMW won’t have any issues selling this car. It’s especially true considering production will be limited to 2,000 units or even fewer. The M2 CS is likely to have a one-year run.

Will the M2 CS remain the most potent iteration of the G87? With reports of an xDrive derivative coming in 2026, BMW could unlock more power from the S58 engine. This six-cylinder mill makes a healthy 543 hp in the M3 CS and M4 CS. In the rare 3.0 CSL, the engineers bumped it to 553 hp but the torque was reduced. It went down by 100 Nm (74 lb-ft) to 550 Nm (404 lb-ft) to preserve the manual gearbox’s long-term reliability.

Source: CarSpyMedia / YouTube