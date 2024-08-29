BMW does a fantastic job of balancing performance with luxury. Of course, you’ve got to pay to play. Unless, that is, you’re a savvy buyer looking to buy secondhand. Whether you’re accustomed to the finer things in life but not willing to spend top dollar on a new BMW – or are trying to make $30,000 look more like $100,000 – you’re not out of luck. Thanks to the wonders of depreciation, you’ve got plenty of options. Here are our recommendations if you’re looking for the most luxurious BMWs under $30,000.

BMW X7 (G07, 2019+)

Incredibly, you can actually find an X7 xDrive40 under $30,000. It will have some miles on it – or perhaps an accident under its belt – but hey, life is full of compromises. As the only three-row SUV available from BMW aside from a very small number of X5s, it’s your best bet if you’re trying to accommodate up to seven people in luxury. You won’t find a V8-powered model at this price point – yet. But that’s fine; the B58 inline-six under the hood is a paragon of modern-day BMW reliability. It’s pretty powerful, too. Plus, these older, pre-LCI models you’ll find at this price arguably look better than the brand-new models.

BMW 7 Series (E38, 1995-2001)

That’s right, we’re going old school. But the bottom line is that the E38 7 Series is still one of the best-driving luxury cars ever made, even over two decades later. Admittedly, this is an enthusiast pick – no one is going to mistake this for a car that costs $100,000. If you can accept and embrace your perceived peasant status, you’ll get the last laugh. Unlike the later E65 and F01 models, the V8 in these cars is stout and robust, not prone to sudden and expensive failures. I’d opt for the even more charming 2.8-liter M52B28 inline-six, though – it’s equally delightful and even more reliable. $30K gets you into the nicest one you can find; we recommend a “sporty-shorty” (740i, short-wheelbase) for maximum value.

BMW X5 (G05, 2019+)

Like the BMW X7, depreciation is starting to hit late-model, current-generation X5 SUVs hard. Also, like the X7, they can be quite the value proposition for $30K or less. The X5 is less expensive to start, and you’ll find plenty in good condition with low miles for sale. Opt for a B58-powered X5 sDrive40i or xDrive40i – depending on whether you need xDrive all-wheel drive or not. Long-term reliability won’t be much of an issue, and you still have 335-ish horsepower to play with. An interesting pick might be the X5 xDrive50i, which was only available for a year or two before all V8 models got the M50i treatment. V8 models are a somewhat legitimate option here as they feature an updated N63 (TU3) that is largely considered one of the most reliable variants. We’d still go with for the six-pot.

BMW 5 Series (G30, 2017-2024)

The G30 5 Series is another late model crossing the block at record low prices as depreciation has its way. While not the most engaging driving experience, the G30 5 Series is irrefutably pleasant. Plus, you can opt for fuel-sipping PHEV or four-cylinder variants that will allow you to further save on your luxury car purchase. A four-cylinder-powered 530i might offer the best ratio of expenses to cost on this entire list. They’re even fairly reliable. Older M550i models use the N63TU2; post-2020 sees TU3 updates. Both are worthy of consideration, but budget for repairs.

BMW 7 Series (G11, 2016-2022)

It’s just a nicer version of the G30; what’s not to love? The G11 7 Series is more comfortable and spacious than its 5 Series counterpart. It’s also better looking, more reliable, and has more modern tech than its predecessors, the F01/F02 and E65/E66. I even think it feels more fun from behind the wheel than the G30 – though nothing factual really backs that up. The G11 is the first 7 Series since the E38 that I feel you kind of just can’t go wrong with when buying pre-owned. Do your due diligence, and don’t pick up a model with obvious problems or signs of neglect. Post-2019 V8s are the safest, but again – just stick to the six!

So, there you have it. Now, you can go baller on a budget when you’re looking for your next luxury BMW under $30,000. Honorable mention goes to the 6 Series Gran Coupe (F06, 2011-2018). It’s sporty and unique looking but drives a bit more like a sports car than the rest of the cars on this list. While we could’ve subbed it in for the E38, it’s not quite as engaging as a good sporty-shorty. So, unfortunately, it’s a bit of a jack of all trades, and we know how that goes. Still, it’s worth picking up – especially if you can eschew some luxury in favor of dynamics.