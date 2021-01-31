TEST DRIVE: 2021 BMW M550i xDrive — Its Own Unique Flavor

There’s no denying that the BMW M550i truly has M-performance. Thanks to its 4.4 liter twin-turbocharged V8, making a very healthy 523 horsepower and 553 lb-ft of torque, the M550i can rocket from 0-60 mph in about three and a half seconds. The exact numbers will very based on tire choice and temperature but my test car was running winter Michelin Alpin tires and they likely held it back from its true potential. Still, the M550i is bullet train-fast in a straight line and will simply erase vast sections of tarmac with alarming immediacy. Drive an M550i everyday and you’ll be ten minutes early, wherever you go.

So the M550i certainly delivers on the “M Performance” it claims to have. Yet, despite that, it never feels like a true M car and that’s a good thing. There already is an M5, so BMW rightly gave its lesser sibling a flavor all of its own. While fast, yes, the BMW M550i is calm, comfortable and relaxed. It’s able to eat hundreds of miles in a single trip without ever fatiguing its passengers. The suspension soaks up bumps that would make an M car bounce and it insulates its occupants from almost all of the world around it, all while cosseting them in rich leather and bank vault build quality.

Even the engine, with all of its fury, is refined and smooth in its delivery. Where the proper M5 rips and snorts, the M550i purs. Stomp the go-pedal and it will roar to life but the roar is a dull one and its response is softened with a layer of cream. It’s a more elegant way to embarrass sports cars.

All the while, the eight-speed auto swaps cogs with a precision that borders on telepathy. BMW gets its share of fair criticism at the moment but one thing that cannot be faulted is the brand’s ability to calibrate and engine and transmission. The eight-speed ZF unit in the M550i is evidence of calibration perfection. Not only is it always in the correct gear but it changes gears with the immediacy of a dual-clutch, yet with not of the violent jolts. It’s as if the gears are coated in a layer of marshmallow; zero vibration makes it through. In fact, it’s so good when left on its own, I never once used the paddles.

New Isn’t Always Better