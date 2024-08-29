It’s been a minute since we last saw any advertising efforts from BMW for the 8 Series. A new ad campaign features the neglected product alongside the other fancy models. We’re talking about the 7 Series, X7, and the big kahuna – the controversial XM. Expect to see commercials on the firm’s Instagram social media channels, as well as on YouTube.

In addition, the company is working on outdoor/print advertising and TV commercials to put the spotlight on its quartet of high-end products. These ad efforts will commence in the United States but other regions will follow next month: Germany, the UK, Czechia, Poland, Japan, South Korea, China, and the Middle East.

Attached at the bottom is a new 60-second video shot in 4K. Titled “Lifelines,” it features the fully electric BMW i7. Other ads show the M8 Coupe in a rocky landscape and the M850i during the fall. Elsewhere, the X7 tackles mountain roads while the XM poses next to the beach. Prepare to see more of these large vehicles with subsequent commercials.

But how well are these cars selling anyway? Last year, the 7 Series and 8 Series were up by 22.7% to 59,763 cars. We can assume the former did all the heavy lifting since the latter hasn’t exactly been a popular product. The X7 also enjoyed a spike in demand of 5.5% to 61,117 SUVs while XM sales amounted to 6,749 units during the vehicle’s first full year on sale.

Looking at sales figures for the first half of 2024, the 7 Series and 8 Series continued their ascension, rising by 11.4% to 30,249 units compared to January-June 2023. The X7 climbed as well, with deliveries increasing by 10.7% to 31,068 vehicles. Even the love/hate XM was up, with BMW shipping 53.3% more cars than in the same interval of last year, at 3,807 units.

What does the future hold for what BMW calls its “highly exclusive” vehicles? The 7 Series/i7 will get a Life Cycle Impulse in 2026. The second-generation X7 is expected to land in 2027, complete with an electric iX7. As far as we know, there are no plans to renew the 8 Series once the current generation dies in 2026. The XM’s future is also uncertain.

Source: BMW