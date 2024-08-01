If you’re still waiting for BMW to provide a breakdown of sales for each model, today is sadly not that day. We’ll have to settle for the next best thing, which is to check out sales numbers by model series. The final figures are in for the first half of 2024, showing a few winners but also many losers. If we’re talking strictly about percentages, the XM ironically comes out on top with a 53.3% rise.

Starting from the bottom to the top, the 1 Series and 2 Series were down by 5.8% to 105,574 units, but it would be nice to know how each model fared. After all, we’re talking about four cars: 1 Series hatchback, 2 Series Coupe, 2 Series Gran Coupe, and the 2 Series Active Tourer. For clarity, the 1er is the old generation since deliveries of the “F70” won’t start until October.

Moving on to the X1 and X2, the compact crossovers were way up in the first half of the year as sales rose by 34.1% to 185,243 units. That’s to be expected since both are new and come in EV flavors as well.

The 3 Series/4 Series pair is comfortably the most popular, with demand rising by 3.8% to 272,218 cars. This duo actually bundles lots of cars: 3 Series Sedan, 3 Series Touring, 4 Series Coupe, 4 Series Convertible, 4 Series Gran Coupe, and the i4.

The X3 and X4 were slightly down in H1 2024, falling 1.3% to 193,162 crossovers. The former just switched to a new generation, so the minor decline is understandable to a certain degree.

The Z4 continues its fall, with shipments dropping by 14.8% to 5,489 roadsters, ahead of the sports car’s rumored retirement in early 2026.

The 5 Series/6 Series tandem suffered a worrying 19% loss compared to the first six months of 2023, falling to 114,165 cars. The reason why the 6 Series appears in sales charts is because the “G32” Gran Turismo is still sold in some parts of the world. The 5 Series family comprises the usual suspects – a sedan and a wagon, together with their fully electric i5 siblings.

The X5 and X6 were nearly flat, posting a 0.5% increase to 136,842 large SUVs. The even bigger X7 is catching up, with sales up by 10.7% to 31,068 units.

The 7 Series/8 Series enjoyed an 11.4% rise in demand, reaching 30,249 cars. We can only assume the “G70” and its i7 counterpart did all the heavy lifting.

Elsewhere, deliveries of the iX fell 12.2% to 18,582 cars, ahead of the electric SUV’s Life Cycle Impulse. The LCI model should go on sale either by year’s end or early 2025.

Yes, the i3 and i8 are still showing up in sales charts, years after being discontinued. Through June, BMW somehow managed to sell 24 units of the original “i” models.

Source: BMW