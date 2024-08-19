Hot on the heels of the new M5 Touring’s debut, BMW is providing a first official look at the G99 with M Performance Parts. This sole image will have to make do for now but we’re certain a full gallery will follow shortly. The G90 Sedan decked out with extra M goodies also initially appeared in a single photo before full details were released by the German luxury brand.

As with the regular M5, the more practical body style can be optionally had with a bunch of carbon fiber body parts. Perhaps the most striking is the front splitter with a two-section layout. The side sill extensions also stand out, making an already wide car look even more imposing. We can’t see the back in full just yet, but the carbon side plates hint at a modified rear section.

The side decals in Frozen Black are not necessarily our cup of tea but BMW reckons some buyers will opt for the matte-look stickers. These are sturdy enough to withstand commercial car washes, or so the Munich-based automaker claims. Those two-tone wheels are not an upgrade from the M Performance Parts catalog. Instead, there’s the optional 952 M alloys. For the sedan, BMW has promised to launch M Performance light-alloy wheels next summer. Chances are these will also be available for the wagon, too.

What else? Perhaps we can expect a carbon rear spoiler and a fuel tank cap made from the same lightweight material. If the G90 is any indication, the G99 could also have an aramid shark fin antenna. Don’t go looking for a carbon roof because BMW told us it won’t be available, therefore echoing the smaller M3 Touring.

Inside, there should be even more M Performance Parts. On the M5 Sedan, you can opt for a set of floor mats with decorative stitching. M-branded tire bags and a Nappa leather-wrapped key case are likely planned as well. On the G90, these accessories are available from day one. Perhaps it’ll be the same story for the G99’s extra items.

Source: BMW