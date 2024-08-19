When BMW introduced the M5 Touring last week, it played it safe with the body color. The press images showed the G99 in Frozen Deep Gray. The luxury brand did get a bit more adventurous with the showcar from Pebble Beach – an Isle of Man Green example. For the full gamut of customization options, you’ll have to check the BMW Individual Visualizer tool.

Thankfully, the website has already been updated to include the long-awaited super wagon. We have decided to highlight some of the eye-catching colors here. However, we’re barely scratching the surface since there are dozens of Individual colors offered for the third-generation M5 Touring. On the regular BMW website in Germany, the only Individual paints shown are Storm Bay and that matte Frozen Deep Grey we mentioned.

From Java Green and Speed Yellow to Sepia Brown and Ruby Red, the M5 Touring is available in all sorts of Individual shades. BMW claims there are as many as 150 colors available for the G99, which will be exclusively built in Dingolfing. The G90 is also built there and offers nearly identical customization options. However, it’s worth noting the sedan is the only body style to get an optional carbon roof.

BMW has already previewed M Performance Parts for its AMG E63 Estate rival with an Alpine White example decked out with carbon fiber goodies. Lightweight wheels will be launched for the sedan next summer, and there’s a good chance the wagon will get those as well. The jury is still out on whether the M5 will be offered with centerlock wheels. It would make sense considering they’re available for the M2, M3, and M4 models.

Yet another way to spruce up the long-roof M5 is by opting for matte side decals with M Performance branding. Elsewhere, the calipers of the standard M Compound brakes are red or black. Splurge on the carbon-ceramic brakes and the calipers come with a striking gold look.

Customizing the M car that can do it all doesn’t come cheap considering the base model already starts at $122,675. Its rivals aren’t exactly affordable either as both the AMG E63 and Audi RS6 play in the same league.

Source: BMW Individual Visualizer