The hugely anticipated BMW M5 Touring has leaked ahead of its scheduled August 15th debut. Images populated the internet early Tuesday morning, apparently leaked by a BMW dealership in Belgium before being reposted in most corners of the internet. And from where we’re sitting, the outlook is good for this superwagon.

The leaked pictures are unmistakable. The M5 Touring is photographed wearing Isle of Man Green Metallic paint and what appear to be Style 952M 20- and 21-inch wheels. Both the color and wheels are only available in the 5 Series lineup when you step up to the M5. But it’s the pronounced fender flares – particularly in the rear – and quad exhaust that make it immediately recognizable. The M5 badge around back and on the front grille help, too.

The M5 Touring in these images dons an illuminated kidney grille, which is optional on the M5 Sedan. Unique lighting designs and trademark M features like aerodynamic wing mirrors further set it apart from the pedestrian 5 Series. It isn’t just playing dress up, either – we imagine it will share a powertrain with the existing M5 Sedan. That car develops 717 horsepower and 738 pound-feet of torque, courtesy of a twin-turbocharged 4.4-liter V8 engine and integrated motor and battery. M xDrive all-wheel drive is most likely standard, as it is in the sedan.

No Carbon Fiber Roof. As Expected

Absent from this car is the carbon fiber roof, which is now optional for the G90 M5 sedan. It’s unclear in the images if the vehicle is optioned with a Sky Lounge Panoramic Moonroof that comes on the M5 Sedan or is simply painted black. We’re inclined to think it’s the former. Another uncertainty is how much the M5 Touring will weigh, as there’s no shortage of bad press for the M5 Sedan’s heavy-hitting curb weight.

This is the first M5 Touring to make it to the United States market in regular series production. So, it’s important that BMW’s official reveal tugs at some heartstrings. Based on what we see here, the M5 Touring is as cool and as aggressive as promised – and that’s a good thing. Tune in more when the official reveal happens on August 15th.