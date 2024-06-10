We’ve been reporting for months the BMW M2 would get fresh colors and now they’re finally here. Well, sort of. The official debut of the 2025 model year hasn’t happened yet but these four Individual colors are making an early appearance. Through a dealer, revealing images of the fresh paint options have emerged on the Bimmer Post forums.

Without further ado, the 2025 BMW M2 will be offered in Java Green, Voodoo Blue, Twilight Purple, and Grigio Telesto. We mentioned all four in previous reports about the G87 getting new colors, so their impending arrival doesn’t come as a surprise. Chances are there will be additional regular paints to choose from, potentially Fire/Vegas Red and Sao Paulo Yellow. Skyscraper Grey might be added as well but let’s wait for BMW to confirm it.

New colors are just what the doctor ordered for the M2 since the current color palette is limited. The 2024MY is only offered in Alpine White, Zandvoort Blue, Black Sapphire, Toronto Red, and Brooklyn Grey. These regular shades are available alongside Frozen Pure Grey and Frozen Portimao Blue, two matte Individual colors.

The 2025 M2 is likely to be unveiled soon considering images are already showing up internally at dealers. BMW is expected to spruce up the wheel designs as well. More importantly, the M division might add more power to the S58. The twin-turbo 3.0-liter inline-six will allegedly receive 20 horsepower, bringing the total to 473 hp. Torque is said to remain unchanged, at 406 lb-ft (550 Nm), but only for the cars equipped with the manual gearbox. The Steptronic-equipped M2 will reportedly be bumped to 443 lb-ft (600 Nm).

As for the CS, you’ll have to wait some more. The hotter derivative won’t be coming out for the 2025 MY. It’ll be launched during the 2025 calendar year, with even more power but only two pedals.

Source: Bimmer Post