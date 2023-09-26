If you’re a fan of both luxury and eco-friendliness, BMW’s latest addition to their 5 Series family might just tickle your fancy. BMW is now introducing the BMW 530e and the more powerful sibling, the BMW 550e xDrive. These two plug-in hybrid options are here to complement the all-electric i5 lineup.

The BMW 550e xDrive Sedan: A Powerhouse with a Green Heart

The BMW 550e xDrive Sedan is the star of the show. It’s already available for order, and production begins in November 2023, but it’s currently only confirmed for Germany. Fingers crossed it makes its way stateside! Under the hood, or should we say “under the hood and in the transmission,” you’ll find an electric motor that’s been specially designed for this hybrid setup.

It’s a harmonious marriage between a 3.0-liter in-line six-cylinder petrol engine and the electric motor, all integrated into the 8-speed Steptronic Sport transmission. This combination offers a whopping system output of up to 360 kW (489 hp) and a maximum system torque of 700 Nm (516 lb-ft). In other words, this car can move!

With the BMW xDrive intelligent all-wheel drive system, the 550e xDrive Sedan sprints from 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) in just 4.3 seconds. The top speed is electronically capped at 250 km/h (155 mph), but if you’re in the mood for an all-electric cruise, it can hit a respectable 140 km/h (87 mph). Plus, the new 550e boasts an electric range of 83 to 90 kilometers (49 – 56 miles) according to WLTP, so you can enjoy some emission-free driving.

Efficiency and Practicality

The new BMW 5 Series plug-in hybrids are more than just speedsters; they’re also practical. You won’t have to sacrifice storage space, as they offer a generous 520 liters of storage volume, just like their purely combustion engine counterparts.

When it comes to charging, the high-voltage battery has been improved, providing an increased usable energy content of up to 19.4 kWh. The maximum charging power has doubled compared to previous models, allowing you to charge from 0 to 100 percent in just 3 hours and 15 minutes. Even if you plug it into a standard household socket, you’ll be fully charged in just under 12 hours.

Luxury and Comfort

BMW knows how to pamper its drivers, and the 2024 550e xDrive Sedan is no exception. It comes standard with Adaptive Chassis Professional, which includes electronically controlled shock absorbers and a lowered suspension, along with Integral Active Steering. This setup enhances comfort during maneuvers, agility at medium speeds, and confidence during lane changes and high-speed cornering.

Keep your eyes peeled for the 550e xDrive Sedan—it might just be the green sports sedan you’ve been waiting for! And hopefully it will make it to the U.S. as well.