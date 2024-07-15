Even though the new BMW M5 made its public debut in the UK at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, BMW brought a left-hand-drive car. If you’re curious to see the G90 with the steering wheel on the other side of the dashboard, look no further than the video below. Shot at the company’s UK headquarters in Farnborough, Hampshire, this footage features an RHD-spec car.

Coincidentally, it has a Frozen Deep Grey paint job to echo the matte M5 we saw in Goodwood this past weekend. It’s a high-end build given the optional carbon fiber roof, side mirrors, and the trunk lid spoiler. Yes, you now have to pay extra to get the lightweight roof. Otherwise, BMW delivers the seventh-generation super sedan with a panoramic sunroof.

Another notable upgrade that’s easy to spot is behind the wheels. Those gold calipers belong to the pricey carbon-ceramic brakes as an upgrade over the regular compound brakes. BMW is keen on showcasing the new M5 with black wheels but a couple of two-tone sets are available. Rest assured there will be M Performance Parts for a greater variety of customizations.

As with the 2025 M2, M3, and M4, the rear M5 badge has a black look with a silver outline. This sports sedan looks particularly sinister considering that aside from the darker paint and wheels, it also has heavily tinted Shadowline headlights. Opting for such a finish makes the glossy black surfaces less obvious but they’re still hard to miss.

An indentation in the Hofmeister kink depicts an M5 as if the bulging wheel arches weren’t enough to identify this 5 Series as an M5. Unlike any of its predecessors, there’s a plug-in hybrid charging port on the fender. The G90 is also much larger and heavier than the six preceding iterations of the iconic performance sedan.

BMW is already busy assembling the M5 in Dingolfing but deliveries won’t begin until November. Early adopters of the unreleased M5 Touring (G99) will get the speedy wagon around the same time. The G99 is expected to break cover in mid-August in Pebble Beach.

