We’ve already seen the new BMW M5 tackle the Goodwood hill climb but there was a separate run with the mayor of M Town himself. Frank van Meel got behind the wheel of the super sedan for what is essentially a promo video to hype up the G90. This Carbon Black example had the standard sunroof we recently spotted in the configurator. All the other cars we’ve seen so far had the optional carbon fiber roof.

The seventh-generation M5 is featured here with the optional Kyalami Orange/Black leather upholstery. BMW isn’t offering carbon bucket seats for now, although that could change with subsequent versions of the G90. This video talks about the massive power bump while conveniently leaving out the huge weight penalty. After all, it’s basically an ad published on the official BMW M channel on Instagram.

You’ll notice the top and bottom videos are not from the same run. Frank van Meel is driving the G90 at a slow pace while the footage below is from the official hill climb run. The car is the same, though. We get to hear the somewhat subdued note of the twin-turbo 4.4-liter V8 from inside the cabin. With emission and noise regulations getting stricter, the aggression of old V8s is gone. There is a chance this “S68” will sound meaner on M5s sold outside of EU countries.

The M5 is not the only new product from BMW M being showcased this weekend at the Goodwood Festival of Speed. There are also M Performance versions of the new 1 Series and X3. The former is an M135 in Frozen Portimao Blue while the latter is the M50 in Dune Grey. In addition, the M4 CS is making its UK debut at the show where the 2025 M2 and M3 Touring are displayed as well. Moreover, the M Hybrid V8 endurance race car is entering the hill climb course.

