If you’re like us, you can’t get enough of the new M5. Thankfully, we’re here to deliver the goods by sharing fresh imagery of the long-awaited G90. BMW’s latest super sedan poses for the camera in Fire Red, an eye-catching color known as Vegas Red in the United States. This particular car is also a good opportunity to see the AMG E63 rival with two-tone wheels instead of the usual all-black alloys.

As with most G90 builds we’ve seen so far, it has the optional carbon fiber upgrades. The standard sunroof is gone to make way for a lightweight panel that shaves off 66 lbs (30 kg). Those side mirror caps and trunk lid spoiler are also made from carbon and cost extra. Contrary to the vast majority of new M5s advertised by BMW, this one doesn’t have carbon-ceramic brakes. You can easily identify the upgraded setup by the gold calipers.

It’s safe to say this 2025 M5 has a daring spec given the combination between Silverstone and Black Merino leather. For the dashboard, BMW opted for a carbon fiber trim with a high-gloss finish. In case you haven’t noticed, the G90 is the first M product with a small gear selector. Right next to it is an M-branded rotary knob for the iDrive controller we don’t remember seeing before.

Speaking of logos, the black badges at the back of the car feature a silver contour to echo the smaller 2025 M2, M3, and M4 models. We’ll be seeing more of that darkened emblem soon considering the M5 Touring’s debut is inching closer. The G99 might be the mysterious car BMW M will bring to Pebble Beach on August 15.

The G90 recently entered series production and will have its market launch in early November. By then, its long-roof will have already hit the assembly line in Dingolfing.

