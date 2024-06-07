The bustling city of Milan set the stage for an electrifying event on Wednesday as the 2025 BMW 1 Series made its public debut. The House of BMW, located at via Monte Napoleone 12, was the chosen venue for the first leg of “The 1 Roadshow” tour, a journey that promises to showcase the latest 1 Series hatchback. The tour will take the 1er through Italy’s vibrant cities and picturesque seaside resorts, from now until October 5th. Following its Milan debut, the Roadshow will move to Selva di Val Gardena for the BMW Hero Bike event, then head to Puglia for the Battiti Live concerts in Molfetta and Otranto. The new BMW 1 Series will journey through Italy’s most popular summer destinations, including Versilia, the Roman coast, Campania, the Adriatic regions, and the islands, participating in various musical events.

The model displayed is the BMW M135 M Performance variant shown in Frozen Portimao Blue, a matte Individual color available for €2,250. Those 19-inch wheels with a two-tone look cost €700. Then there’s the Innovation Package (€3,200), which bundles no fewer than eight items, including adaptive matrix LED headlights. The base price of the BMW M135 starts at €56,200 for the hot hatch but it could jump to €70,000 with a few simple clicks in the online configurator. BMW also spruces up the M135 with an optional M Technology Package featuring M Compound brakes. These come with 385-mm front and 330-mm rear discs, hugged by gray calipers with an M logo. The upgraded brakes are combined with 19-inch forged wheels you can have with performance tires or even track rubber.

Power wise, the new BMW M135 uses the B48 engine available in two different outputs. Where emissions regulations are stricter, such as in the European Union, the turbocharged 2.0-liter mill is detuned. You’ll have to make do with 296 hp (221 kW) on the Old Continent whereas in other regions, BMW dials the four-cylinder unit to 312 hp. Torque stays the same regardless of the market, at 400 Nm (295 lb-ft). That’s actually a significant 50 Nm (37 lb-ft) less than what the old model had. Power is sent to all wheels via a seven-speed, dual-clutch gearbox. BMW quotes a 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h) in 4.9 seconds, which makes it 0.1s slower than before.

For its Milanese debut, the new 1 Series was joined by a remarkable partner: Hublot, part of the LVMH Group. Sharing the same innovative philosophy that inspired the new BMW model, Hublot presented its new 38mm range designed for a young, dynamic audience—mirroring the ethos of the BMW 1 Series, according to BMW. [Photos: BMW Italia]