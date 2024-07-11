Just as promised, BMW is hosting the public debut of its hotly anticipated new M5 in the UK at the Goodwood Festival of Speed. As if the G90 wasn’t already an eye-catching car, the M division is showing off the super sedan in a striking Speed Yellow color. If that’s a bit too much, there’s another car in Frozen Deep Grey with a matte finish, echoing the press images.

Both cars on display have the optional carbon fiber roof that deletes over 30 kilograms (66 pounds) of weight. This upgrade is part of an M Carbon exterior package that also features side mirror caps and a trunk lid spoiler made from the same lightweight material. As you would expect, BMW brought fully loaded versions of the seventh-generation M5. These cars also have carbon-ceramic brakes as denoted by their gold-painted calipers. The upgraded brakes shave off a further 25 kg (55 lbs).

BMW has teased M Performance Parts for the new M5 but these cars didn’t have the extra goodies. Although both vehicles ride on black wheels, there are a couple of two-tone sets available. Regardless of choice, all have a staggered setup with 20-inch rims at the front and 21-inch alloys at the rear.

BMWBLOG got up close and personal with the Deep Grey M5 and its striking Kyalami Orange Merino leather interior. Optional carbon bucket seats are not available for the time being. However, don’t be too surprised if that’ll change in the future with hotter iterations of the G90. The latest M5 is the first fully-fledged M car to get a small gear selector as the XM still uses the chunky lever. It’s also the first to have an M-branded iDrive controller.

Although series production has already started in Dingolfing, Germany, the first deliveries won’t happen until November 2. Around the same time, the more practical M5 Touring G99 will also be in the hands of early adopters.