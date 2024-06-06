Having seen the new BMW 1 Series in its most basic form, it’s only natural to take a good look at the fully loaded version. The German configurator went live shortly after the F70 made its official debut, and yes, you can go crazy with the options. We’ve managed to add roughly €14,000 worth of extras on top of the flagship version, the M135.

Math starts at €56,200 for the hot hatch and we took it to just under €70,000 with a few simple clicks. Seen here is the M135 in Frozen Portimao Blue, a matte Individual color available for €2,250. Those 19-inch wheels with a two-tone look cost €700. Then there’s the Innovation Package (€3,200), which bundles no fewer than eight items, including adaptive matrix LED headlights.

We also added the panoramic glass roof by spending €1,180 of our virtual money on the fourth-generation 1 Series. This spare-no-expense M135 has automatic climate control (€550), a heated steering wheel (€200), and the Driving Assistant Professional (€1,980). Other items we opted for included the €850 tow hitch and the €450 electric tailgate.

But wait, there’s more. This fully loaded F70 has the €750 M Sport seats with an €850 memory function for the driver. Rounding off the upgrades are the split-folding rear bench (€200) and its through-load function (€200) for the center section. Add all the extras we mentioned and the final price is a staggering €69,560. If you want the tire inflation kit, that’ll be another €60.

Mind you, we could have easily reached the €70,000 threshold. BMW offers multiple servicing plans, the most expensive of which is €3,439 for the five-year/100,000-kilometer plan.

We’ll admit that paying that kind of money for what is ultimately a 1 Series is outrageous but car prices keep climbing across the industry. It’s also unlikely someone will order an M135 with every single option available but €70,000 for a 1 Series is a head-scratcher.

BMW’s entry-level product is already available to configure in multiple countries, with deliveries starting in October.

Source: BMW Deutschland