As if you needed another reason to visit the BMW Welt, the exhibition center currently has an M2 on display. Not just any version of the G87 but one painted in a matte Individual color. Frozen Pure Grey was the first special hue introduced for the second-generation M2, alongside Frozen Portimao Blue. The two striking shades were launched in May 2023.

Fast forward to the present day, there’s greater variety since the 2025 M2 is out with a wider color palette. Officially labeled by BMW as a Life Cycle Impulse, the revised sports car offers six Individual finishes. Besides the two we mentioned earlier, you can now opt for Java Green, Voodoo Blue, Grigio Telesto, or Twilight Purple. Alternatively, there are additional regular colors such as Fire Red, Portimao Blue, Skyscraper Grey, and Sao Paulo Yellow.

We certainly wouldn’t mind having the G87 in this exact configuration with a carbon roof. Although we’re not big fans of black wheels, they do seem to work here. You can tell this is a pre-LCI model because it lacks the black badges with a silver contour introduced for 2025. Going forward, the M2 will be delivered to customers with black exhaust tips as standard.

Those looking for even greater variety will have to wait until sometime next year. An M2 CS is all but confirmed with new color and wheel choices, plus a more aggressive design. The Competition Sport should have more standard carbon fiber body parts along with a CSL-esque ducktail spoiler. As for power, expect the “S58” engine to push out well over 500 horsepower.

What else does the future have in store for the M2? Our sources close to the Bavarian marque claim an M2 xDrive could be launched as early as 2026. That won’t be the end of the G87 story since the sports car is expected to stick around until late this decade, if not even more.

Source: BMW Welt / Instagram