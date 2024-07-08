Japanese tuning shop 3D Design has launched a new aero program and tuning kit for the BMW XM, further enhancing the bold and controversial looks of this powerful SUV. This new program includes a comprehensive set of aerodynamic components designed to improve the vehicle’s performance and aesthetics. The key components of the aero program are a front lip spoiler, side skirts, rear diffuser and a roof spoiler. The tuning shop says all these components are crafted from lightweight carbon fiber, ensuring durability without compromising the vehicle’s performance. Of course, the lightweight material won’t play an important role since the XM weighs in at 6,100 lbs.

Carbon Fiber Parts All-Around

As you can see in the accompanying photos, the 3D Design components subtly enhance the BMW XM’s aesthetics rather than drastically altering its overall look. These parts, such as the front fascia and rear bumper, provide refined touches that accentuate the XM’s design elements. The additions are tastefully executed, avoiding an overly aggressive appearance and preserving the vehicle’s original character. Notably, the use of carbon fiber is quite interesting, as BMW M does not offer an M Performance program for the XM. Even in its standard configuration, the XM lacks exterior carbon fiber elements, making 3D Design’s enhancements particularly distinctive and noteworthy.

The BMW XM is the brand’s first standalone M model since the iconic M1 and it’s been a controversial one so far. Sales are not great and its future is in doubt as well. But no one can deny that the XM was a bold bet by the M division. Its performance is quite impressive, despite the weight, and it was sort of the test bed for the upcoming G90 M5 which uses the same drivetrain. Speaking of performance, the BMW XM is powered by a 4.4-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine paired with a high-performance electric motor. It delivers a total output of 644 horsepower and 590 lb-ft of torque. This setup allows the SUV to accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in approximately 4.1 seconds.

For those seeking even more performance, the BMW XM Label pushes the boundaries further. This model upgrades the powertrain to produce a staggering 738 horsepower and 738 lb-ft of torque. The enhanced power enables the XM Label Red to sprint from 0 to 60 mph in just 3.7 seconds, positioning it among the quickest SUVs on the market​. The XM’s hybrid powertrain not only contributes to its powerful performance but also provides an electric-only range of up to 30 miles.

Here is a photo gallery showing these aftermarket parts: