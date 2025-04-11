BMW impresses with a generous color palette for the new M5 but falls short when it comes to wheel choices. Thankfully, that’s an issue the aftermarket scene is more than happy to fix. With the G90 out and about for a few months, the sports sedan’s arrival has opened the floodgates for custom alloys. HRE is one of the first to step in, giving Bavaria’s seventh-generation bruiser a fresh set of shoes.

Perfectly suited to star in a modern mafia flick, this murdered-out M5 wears satin black wheels wrapped in Michelin tires. They’re from HRE’s Classic Series – 300, finished in a brushed dark clear. Sure, there’s a bit more sidewall than some might like, but that likely means better ride comfort. The chunkier the rubber, the better it soaks up road imperfections, which makes sense, considering the M5 isn’t aiming to be as hardcore as an M2.

This M5 has been brought closer to the road for an even meaner attitude. We can’t help but notice that the orange side markers have been blacked out to match the body. The red brake calipers offer a striking contrast to the otherwise all-black four-door rocket from BMW M. You really get a sense of how much the M5 has grown when you realize that these 21-inch wheels aren’t overkill. BMW doesn’t offer anything bigger from the factory.

But once again, custom shops are more than happy to offer bolder options. If you’re looking to make a splash, HRE sells these forged wheels in sizes up to 24 inches. Depending on the model, wheels in this design as small as 18 inches could work better. Prices start at $2,625 for the modular two-piece version and from $2,775 if you opt for the three-piece configuration. There are dozens of colors available, and you can also splurge on carbon fiber center caps and either black or chrome lug nuts and bolts.

Photos: boden_autohaus / Instagram