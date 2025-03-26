G-POWER has unveiled its most powerful and exclusive creation based on the BMW M3 Touring, launching the G3M Bi-TURBO 800 Touring — a limited-edition super wagon producing an astonishing 800 horsepower and 900 Newton meters of torque. Limited to just 25 units worldwide (sans the U.S.), this is one of the most potent wagons ever built in.

Engine Hardware and Software Upgrades

At the heart of the G3M Bi-TURBO 800 is the S58 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged inline-six engine, but, as you’d expect, extensively reworked by G-POWER’s engineering team. The enhancements begin with two upgraded turbochargers, which feature significantly larger turbine and compressor housings, as well as redesigned wheels with optimized blades. These components reduce exhaust back pressure and temperatures while increasing the engine’s ability to move a far greater mass of air into the combustion chambers.

The hardware upgrades are paired with G-POWER’s proprietary GP-800 performance software, which finely tunes the engine management system to work well with the increased airflow and higher boost pressures. Completing the performance package is the brand’s DEEPTONE stainless steel exhaust system, connected to sport downpipes with 200-cell high-flow metallic catalytic converters.

The system includes both a center and rear muffler, culminating in quad carbon-coated tailpipes — two measuring 100 mm and the other two a larger 110 mm. With the electronic speed limiter removed, the G3M Bi-TURBO Touring is capable of reaching a top speed of 330 km/h (205 mph).

An Aggressive Design

In terms of design, the G3M Bi-TURBO is visually striking, starting with the Voodoo Blue paint finish, contrasted by a host of carbon fiber components and G-POWER’s signature orange accents. Chief among these upgrades is the carbon fiber Venturi hood, offered in an RS specification that is partially painted to match the bodywork. It also has a functional role, thanks to the vents which improves cooling.

Additional exterior enhancements include a GP-DYNAMIC RR front spoiler, carbon fiber kidney grilles with a unique three-slat design, and carbon front corners. The G-POWER lightweight HURRICANE RR forged wheels come sized at 20 inches up front and 21 inches at the rear. Finished in a dual-tone orange and high-sheen surface, the wheels are fitted with high-performance tires measuring 285/30R20 at the front and 295/25R21 at the rear. For those seeking a different aesthetic, the company also offers its HURRICANE RS wheels as an alternative.

Individualization Inside The Car

Inside, the G3M Bi-TURBO 800 features bespoke details designed to underscore its exclusivity. These include premium velour floor mats bearing the G3M Bi-TURBO branding, along with special badging to mark its limited-edition status. Customers can further personalize their cabin with optional upgrades such as a carbon fiber LED steering wheel.

No pricing has been announced, but one thing is certain: this special M3 Touring won’t be on the cheap side of things.