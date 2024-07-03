No one was realistically expecting the XM to be a huge commercial success. With a high price tag and polarizing styling, the odds were against the “G09” from day one. The fact it’s not any faster than a much cheaper X5 M Competition is another downside. When the plug-in hybrid SUV came out, BMW projected the United States would account for 26% of demand.

The latest sales numbers from the US are in and they’re not looking good. During the second quarter of 2024, deliveries of the controversial XM dropped by 29.5% to just 537 units. In Q2 2023, BMW managed to move 762 units. In the first six months of this year, shipments have declined by 7.9%, from 1,171 to 1,078 vehicles. That’s despite the fact discounts can reach a substantial $17,500.

The XM’s future is up in the air. Although Automotive News recently reported that plans for a second-generation, fully electric XM have been scrapped, BMW has denied such claims. From what we’ve heard, the higher-ups from Munich are still debating whether there will be a follow-up to the dedicated M model. The current vehicle will allegedly remain in production until mid-2027.

Although the XM’s popularity is declining, the stately SUV is not at the bottom of the sales charts. That position is occupied by the Z4, with only 928 cars delivered through June 2024. It’s a decline of 17.3% compared to the same period last year when 1,122 units were sold. Hopefully, the addition of a six-speed manual gearbox will bolster sales of the attractive roadster.

However, the three-pedal Z4 M40i is unlikely to move the needle since it’s not exactly cheap. Rowing your own gears in the M Performance convertible with the Handschalter Package is going to set you back $71,125 before any other options.

The “G29” doesn’t have a bright future either. Magna Steyr is rumored to end production of the Z4 at its Graz plant in Austria in early 2026. There’s no word about a potential direct successor. Given how slow sales are, a new Z car seems unlikely for now.

Source: BMW