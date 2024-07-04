When BMW launched the 5 Series G60 last year, the luxury sedan was initially offered solely with combustion engines and the electric i5. Then the plug-in hybrids came along near the end of 2023, giving buyers the choice between four and six cylinders. While the 530e is offered with or without an all-wheel-drive setup, the more potent 550e is an xDrive-only affair.

Seen here is the hotter of the two plug-in hybrids going all out on the Autobahn. The new 550e xDrive was subjected to acceleration tests on an unrestricted section of the German highway. Despite having a focus on efficiency, the partially electrified 5 Series is properly quick. It took just 4.35 seconds to reach 62 mph (100 km/h) from a standstill. For the 0 to 124 mph (200 km/h) run, it did the job in 15.26 seconds. For a stock PHEV as heavy as this, a quarter-mile time of 12.32 seconds is impressive.

Flat out, the hybrid 5 Series hit its top speed limiter programmed to kick in at 155 mph (250 km/h). When the 550e xDrive is driven in electric mode, it won’t travel faster than 87 mph (140 km/h). Only the sedan is currently available with the inline-six “B58” engine and electric motor but BMW has promised there will be a Touring version. In the meantime, the G61 wagon can be purchased strictly as a rear- or all-wheel-drive 530e.

Of course, there’s now a far more potent 5 Series plug-in hybrid. We’re talking about the new M5, which is the only model from the lineup to feature a beefy V8. Better yet, it’s getting the long-roof treatment later this year, with BMW confirming the M5 Touring will be sold in the United States. This 550e xDrive has had its US visa approved but only as a sedan. The M5 is going to be the only wagon variant to be sold stateside.

