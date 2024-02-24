There have never been so many customization options for the 5 Series as BMW decided to go all out with the eighth-generation model. The G60 can be accessorized with a plethora of goodies that will drive up the price to unprecedented levels. This tricked-out build, photographed in the UK, showcases a 530e plug-in hybrid luxury sedan painted in Fire Red (Vegas Red in the United States) and decked out with M Performance Parts.

Fitted with the M Sport Pro Package, the right-hand-drive 530e has body add-ons, including a newly added front spoiler lip, side skirts, rear diffuser, and trunk lid spoiler, creating a more aggressive look for the PHEV version. This 530e also happens to have the largest wheels ever fitted from the factory on a 5 Series—a mighty 21-inch set.

Plenty of glossy black accents contrast the red body and brake calipers, as do the heavily tinted headlights benefitting from what BMW calls the Shadowline option. That kidney grille has an illuminated contour that we’ve been noticing on more and more models from Bavaria lately. Seeing the 5 Series up close is a reminder of how big the luxobarge has gotten over the years. The body kit enhances the jump in size, making it just as imposing as a 7 Series from not that many generations ago.

The 530e is the lesser of the two plug-in hybrid models since BMW also sells a 550e that eschews the smaller four-cylinder engine in favor of an inline-six. The third and by far the most exciting PHEV is due to arrive in the coming months when the M division will take the wraps off the M5. It’ll be the only flavor of the 5 Series with a V8 since the German brand has sadly decided against doing another M550i.

Both the 530e and 550e models can be easily distinguished by their charging port on the front-left fender. It’ll be the same story with the M5 models. Yes, plural, because there’s also a wagon on the way. The top version is rumored to get a lithium-ion battery pack with a usable capacity of 18.6 kWh, slightly less than the 19.4 kWh available in the non-M hybrids.

Expect BMW to complete the 5 Series family in the coming months with the two M models.

[Photos: dicklovett.co.uk / @andrew.barker.bmw]