After recently giving us a closer look at the diesel and gasoline versions of the Countryman, MINI now puts the spotlight on the EV. Not just any iteration of the electric model, but the more potent SE ALL4. Those suffixes refer to the dual-motor configuration with all-wheel drive. Alternatively, the Oxford-based marque also sells a single-motor variant with front-wheel drive.

Seen here is the not-so-mini crossover in the Classic Trim with Melting Silver paint and a black panoramic glass roof. MINI opted for the larger 18-inch Asteroid Spoke wheels to show off the Countryman SE ALL4 in sunny Greece. We would’ve opted for a vibrant color such as British Racing Green but this silver is perhaps a more sensible choice.

The electric model is built together with its conventionally powered sibling at BMW’s factory in Leipzig. Speaking of which, the new 1 Series F70 just started rolling off the assembly line this week at the German site. The 2 Series Active Tourer minivan and 2 Series Gran Coupe sedan are also assembled at the plant where the workers can build 1,300 cars daily.

The purely electric Countryman picks up where the old plug-in hybrid left off. With the third-generation model, MINI no longer sells its biggest car as a PHEV. The “U25” is offered only with gasoline, diesel, and electric drivetrains. Should you want to combine a gas engine with an electric motor, you’ll have to step up to a BMW. The Bavarian marque will happily sell you the mechanically related X1 in xDrive25e and xDrive30e flavors.

The zero-emission Countryman is not MINI’s only electric crossover since the Aceman recently joined the lineup. The subcompact model takes things to the next level by serving as the brand’s first EV-only model. It’s currently made exclusively in China but that will change in a couple of years. Come 2026, the Aceman will also be built in Oxford, UK.

