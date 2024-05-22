Having made its debut in early February, the new MINI Cooper (F66) has embarked on a world tour. Its latest stop is Italy where the 3-Door with gasoline engines has touched down for a photo shoot. It’s a desirable spec by combining the John Cooper Works Trim with a British Racing Green paint job. It also happens to have the optional 18-inch wheels with a two-tone finish.

This new JCW flavor is merely an appearance package, applied here to a Cooper S. Think of it as MINI’s equivalent of an M Sport Package. The actual JCW hot hatch was previewed earlier this week ahead of its world premiere in the coming months. In the meantime, the S remains the sportiest iteration of the F66 by featuring 204 horsepower. There’s also a C that eschews the 2.0-liter engine in favor of a smaller 1.5-liter unit with 156 hp.

You’re likely looking at the last generation of the 3-Door Hatch with combustion engines. MINI has pledged to go fully electric around 2030, so there’s no time left for another ICE model. In the meantime, the F66 is off to a strong start. BMW Group CEO Oliver Zipse says the premium hatchback is sold out for the next four months.

Buyers looking for more practicality will have to wait for the 5-Door to arrive later this year as the F65. It won’t get the JCW treatment but this confusingly named JCW Trim is likely planned. Those who are ready to switch to EVs can choose between the 3-Door (J01) and the Aceman (J05). Once again, there won’t be an electric 5-Door hatch.

There’s more to come from MINI in 2024 since the Oxford-based marque has other debuts lined up. We’re talking about full-fat John Cooper Works versions of the two EVs we just mentioned, plus the new convertible (F67). With a fully renewed lineup, the British brand has good reasons to believe the future is bright.

Source: MINI Italy