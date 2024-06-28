The Aceman is MINI’s first-ever model sold exclusively as an EV, but the fact it’s built in China poses an issue. The European Commission is imposing tariffs on electric cars exported from China to EU countries, which will render some models too expensive to purchase. The silver lining here for the BMW Group is that it’s facing a temporary problem. From 2026, the Aceman will also be made in Oxford at home in the UK.

In the meantime, it’s business as usual for MINI’s marketing department. New images show the Aceman in the Favoured Trim with a Rebel Red paint job. The subcompact crossover adopts a two-tone look as the roof and mirror caps are finished in black. It rides on 19-inch Hexagram Spoke wheels that have a bi-color finish as well but there are other designs to choose from as well.

MINI puts the spotlight on the more potent Aceman SE, which is still a front-wheel-drive-only affair with a single motor. Should you want an all-paw setup with dual motors, you’ll have to step up to the bigger Countryman SE ALL4. This little red crossover packs 215 hp and 330 Nm of torque, enough to hit 62 mph (100 km/h) in 7.1 seconds. Flat out, it won’t do more than 106 mph (170 km/h).

The Aceman SE should be a decent long-distance companion thanks to a battery pack with a net energy content of 54.2 kWh. That gives it enough juice for 252 miles or 406 kilometers in the WLTP cycle. When it comes to recharging the battery, it’ll take less than half an hour to go from 10% to 80%. That’s provided you’ll take advantage of the maximum DC charging capabilities of 95 kW.

If performance is what you’re after, MINI has plans to roll out a hotter Aceman John Cooper Works. The sporty JCW will premiere in the fourth quarter of 2024 with extra oomph. As for availability in the US, the diminutive crossover is unlikely to make it there soon. It could get a US visa in 2026 when production starts in Oxford.

Source: MINI