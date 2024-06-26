BMW has just unveiled their seventh-generation M5 sedan, but now it’s time to turn our attention to the upcoming M5 Touring. Rendering artist Theottle has digitally rendered the G91 M5 Touring in Frozen Isle of Man Green. As expected, the touring variant of the M5 doesn’t bring many surprises. The front end and interior are identical to the sedan. The only changes are noticeable from the side view and the rear end.

Not Many Design Surprises

Bavaria’s super wagon is set to showcase a distinctive split rear diffuser and an angular front bumper, accentuated by vertical inserts beneath the license plate. Additionally, a charging port on the front fender indicates that this high-performance estate will adopt the XM’s plug-in hybrid V8 powertrain. True to its M heritage, it will also feature prominently bulging fenders, emphasizing its sporty and aggressive stance.

In addition to the signature M-specific side mirror caps, the upcoming M5 Touring will feature an oversized roof spoiler extending from the body, with elongated sides flanking the third brake light. The rear bumper will incorporate slightly angled vertical red reflectors at its corners. Up front, the grille is anticipated to be a variant of the i5 M60’s design, boasting horizontal bars, an M logo, and a prominent radar sensor centrally mounted.

Heavy, But Powerful

Of course, the 2025 BMW M5 Touring will be just as heavy as the G90 sedan which weighs in at 5,390 lbs (2,445 kg). To cope with that weight, BMW gave the new M5 family a hybrid drivetrain. By combining the S68 twin-turbo, 4.4-liter gas engine with an electric motor, the G90 M5 achieves a total system output of 717 horsepower and 738 pound-feet (1,000 Newton meters) of torque. The S68 combustion engine produces 577 hp and 553 lb-ft (750 Nm) of torque, with peak torque available between 1,800 and 5,400 rpm. The engine delivers its maximum output from 5,600 to 6,500 rpm and has a rev limit of 7,200 rpm. Built into the eight-speed automatic transmission, the e-motor generates 194 hp and 207 lb-ft (280 Nm) of torque.

If the G90 M5 sedan makes its public debut next month at the annual Goodwood Festival of Speed, we anticipate that the U.S. market will have the honor of unveiling the M5 Touring. The likely venue for this debut? The 2024 Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance in August. [Renders by Theottle]