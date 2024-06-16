BMW is showcasing the 2025 M2 and 2025 M4 CS this weekend at Le Mans where there’s an even more special car. A near-production prototype of the hotly anticipated M5 G90 is wearing special camouflage announcing when the super sedan will break cover. In an Instagram story, BMW M Head of Design Michael Scully shared the debut date: June 26.

BMWBLOG was the first to report the next-generation M5 would debut in the last week of June and now we have the exact date. The plan is to unveil just the sedan, but chances are the wagon is not far behind. The long-roof G99 might be the new M model the company intends to show at Pebble Beach on August 15.

The new M5 will be the next chapter in a busy schedule for BMW M. So far this year, we’ve already seen the updated M2, M3, and M4. We’re also waiting to discover the X3 M50, which is expected to premiere in the coming days. These debuts will closely follow the M135 hot hatch and there’s a good chance we’ll see the new M235 Gran Coupe before the end of the year.

The M5 models are arguably the most exciting of the lot and will be the next plug-in hybrid M cars. As with the XM, the sedan and wagon will use the twin-turbo, 4.4-liter V8 “S68” engine and an electric motor. A combined output of over 700 horsepower is mooted. M boss Frank van Meel has said the G90 will have an electric range of 43 miles (70 kilometers).

With no signs of the M550i returning, the M5 is likely to be the only 5 Series with eight cylinders. It might also be the last 5 Series/M5 with a V8. It’s hard to imagine such a large engine in a production car in the 2030s.

Source: Michael Scully / Instagram