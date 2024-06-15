Skipping the Life Cycle Impulse/LCI and heading straight to the next generation, the new 1 Series made its debut last week. The “F70” has already arrived in Greece where the local BMW branch showed off the compact hatchback in M Performance guise. This M135 is a bit more special since it wears an optional Individual paint and the largest wheels available.

Finished in Frozen Pure Grey and equipped with 19-inch wheels (Style 976 M), the flagship 1 Series is an eye-catching hot hatch. BMW Greece chose to show the firm’s smallest model with additional optional goodies. The extra items vary from adaptive LED matrix headlights with blue inner accents to blacked-out Shadowlien details like the kidney grille and mirror caps.

Having seen the X1 M35i and X2 M35i, it comes as no surprise the M135 now flaunts an M badge on the kidney grille. At the rear, the performance five-door model has X2-esque taillights and a quad exhaust system with black finishers. The red brake calipers denote this build lacks the optional M Compound brakes as the upgraded set has gray calipers.

Although there’s only one shot of the cabin, it’s enough to realize how much the 1 Series has changed on the inside. The decorative stitching in the signature M colors on the dashboard is a nice touch. The same three famous colors also adorn the steering wheel while blue was used for the door cards and the seats.

With the fourth-generation model, BMW has greatly simplified the center console by moving most buttons inside the touchscreen. It also got rid of the iDrive rotary knob and replaced the gear lever with a small selector. The new 1 Series is exclusively an automatic affair as the German luxury brand has killed the manual gearbox in yet another model. The M135 has always had just two pedals anyway.

Although the 2025 BMW 1 Series has already embarked on a European tour, the market launch isn’t happening until October. BMW expects Germany to be the F70’s most important market, followed by other Euro countries. Interestingly, Japan is projected to be in the top five regions for the new 1er.

Source: BMW Greece